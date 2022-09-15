Weather update: Guwahati remains cloudy, light to moderate rainfall in NE

Guwahati, Sep 15: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, different parts of the North-East will experience moderate rainfall today. It may occur in many places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, and over places in Assam, and Meghalaya, while Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.



The local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to experience cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 32 °C and 25 °C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) . Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Meghalaya and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura



















