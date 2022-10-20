Weather today: Light rain in parts of Assam and NE, partly cloudy in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 20: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for Guwahati and its surroundings is to remain partly cloudy today with haze. In the region, the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C and 21 °C, respectively.

The weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours has predicted that there are chances of light rain may occur in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya.

While light to moderate rain is likely to occur over few places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The RMC has predicted that are no signs of warning for the next 24 hours.











