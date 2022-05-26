84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at most places over NE region

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at most places over NE region
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Guwahati, May 26: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1)Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C and 26°C respectively.

Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Gang rape accused shot at by police in Kokrajhar

Gang rape accused shot at by police in Kokrajhar

Tea planters

Tea planters' body urges AGCL to lower gas price to ease cost burden...

ASTC decides to reduce operation of Pink Buses due to low passenger traffic

ASTC decides to reduce operation of Pink Buses due to low passenger...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at most places over NE region

Guwahati, May 26: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1)Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C and 26°C respectively.

Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Gang rape accused shot at by police in Kokrajhar

Gang rape accused shot at by police in Kokrajhar

Tea planters

Tea planters' body urges AGCL to lower gas price to ease cost burden...

ASTC decides to reduce operation of Pink Buses due to low passenger traffic

ASTC decides to reduce operation of Pink Buses due to low passenger...

Similar Posts
X
X