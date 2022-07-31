84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
X

Representational Image 

Guwahati, July 31: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C and 26°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3 in India

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3...

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Next Story
Similar Posts
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Guwahati, July 31: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C and 26°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3 in India

Deaths in police encounters: After J&K, Chhattisgarh, Assam at No. 3...

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam Police issues helpline number to report bribe cases

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Assam to work with Akshaya Patra for nine centralised kitchens

Similar Posts
X
X