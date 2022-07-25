84 years of service to the nation
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, July 25: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Maximum temperature very likely to be above the normal by 2-3 deg over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya & Tripura during next 24 hrs.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

3) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Meghalaya.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C and 25°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




