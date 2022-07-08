84 years of service to the nation
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
Representational Image 

Guwahati, July 8: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 35°C and 27°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:





