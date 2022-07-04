Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Guwahati, July 4: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and at most places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

3) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C and 27°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:











