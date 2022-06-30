Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Guwahati, June 30: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 29°C and 26°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:















