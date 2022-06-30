84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
X

Representational Image 

Guwahati, June 30: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 29°C and 26°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:





The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Boat mounted water treatment plant for flood relief in Silchar

Boat mounted water treatment plant for flood relief in Silchar

Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Next Story
Similar Posts
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Guwahati, June 30: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 29°C and 26°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:





The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Boat mounted water treatment plant for flood relief in Silchar

Boat mounted water treatment plant for flood relief in Silchar

Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

Two held for drug trafficking by Guwahati Police

Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Rebel Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief

Similar Posts
X
X