Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
Representational Image 

Guwahati, June 28: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.

2)Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland & Manipur.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C and 27°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:





The Assam Tribune


