Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Guwahati, June 22: A probability of heavy rainfall in the isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is being predicted in the weather bulletin issued by the Indian metrological department on June 21. The report suggests a moderate rainfall at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The RMC had issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya.

According to the bulletin by the Regional Meteorological Centre of the department, Guwahati too might face one or two spells of rain or thunder storm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures at the city are likely to be 33 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:











