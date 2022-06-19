84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region
X

Representational Image 

Guwahati, June 19: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya.

3) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 32°C and 24°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in tea garden areas evacuated

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in...

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of Agniveers in Assam Police, the week that was

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Guwahati, June 19: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya.

3) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 32°C and 24°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Heavy Rainfall to lash several districts of Assam on June 20

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in tea garden areas evacuated

Landslide hits multiple areas in Cachar, two dead, many families in...

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of Agniveers in Assam Police, the week that was

From deteriorating flood condition in Assam to recruitment of...

Similar Posts
X
X