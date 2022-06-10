Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Guwahati, June 10: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1)Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya. 3) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.

4) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland & Manipur .

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 33°C and 25°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows: