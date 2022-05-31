Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Guwahati, May 31: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightining is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isloated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 35°C and 25°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows: