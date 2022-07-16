84 years of service to the nation
Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 37°C and 27°C

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 37°C and 27°C
Representational Image 

Guwahati, July 16: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, according to RMC bulletin.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 37°C and 27°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:





