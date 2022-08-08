84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 36°C and 27°C

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 36°C and 27°C
X

Representational Image 

Guwahati, Aug 8: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh .

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C and 27°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Patriotism is much above Government Aid : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old freedom fighter

'Patriotism is much above Government Aid' : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 36°C and 27°C

Guwahati, Aug 8: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh .

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C and 27°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Patriotism is much above Government Aid : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old freedom fighter

'Patriotism is much above Government Aid' : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old...

Similar Posts
X
X