Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 35°C and 27°C

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 35°C and 27°C
Representational Image 

Guwahati, July 13: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura .

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 35°C and 27°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




The Assam Tribune


