Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 34°C and 25°C

By The Assam Tribune
Representational Image 

Guwahati, July 27: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

3) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C and 25°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




The Assam Tribune


