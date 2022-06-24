84 years of service to the nation
Weather today in Northeast: Max and min temperatures likely to be 34°C & 26°C

By The Assam Tribune
Representational Image 

Guwahati, June 24: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1)Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34°C and 26°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




