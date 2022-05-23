84 years of service to the nation
Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 30°C & 23°C

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Max and Min temperatures likely to be 30°C & 23°C
Representational Image 

Guwahati, May 23: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightining is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 30°C and 23°C respectively.

Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




