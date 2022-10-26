Weather today in Northeast: Light to Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Guwahati, Oct 26: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, said RMC.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with few spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 26°C and 18°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:



