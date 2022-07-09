Weather today in Northeast: IMD predicts partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower

Guwahati, July 9: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh; at most places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Assam & Meghalaya

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershower has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 37°C and 27°C respectively. Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:















