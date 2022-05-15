84 years of service to the nation
Weather today in Northeast: Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain

By The Assam Tribune
Weather today in Northeast: Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain
Representational Image 

Guwahati, May 15: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The RMC has issued the following warning:

1) Thunderstorm with lightining is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

2) Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Meghalaya.

3) Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

4) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

As per the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood, generally cloudy sky with heavy rain has been predicted.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 30°C and 24°C respectively.

Detailed weather forecast for the Northeast, India, which will be valid for today is as follows:




