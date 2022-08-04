Weather today in Guwahati: RMC predicts cloudy sky with spells of rain

Guwahati, Aug 4: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, forecasted that the weather for Guwahati and its surroundings for the next 24 hours is likely to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorm. The maximum temperature is most likely to remain between 26 °C and 34 °C in the region.

According to RMC, "Moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and at most places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura."

The Centre has also issued certain warnings for these NE regions. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, & Tripura and heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, & Tripura.

