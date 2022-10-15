Weather: Light to moderate rainfall expected in Assam and parts of NE

Guwahati, Oct 15: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood is to remain partly cloudy today with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 31 °C and 23 °C, respectively, in the region.

The weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours has predicted that there are chances of moderate rain occurring in many places in Arunachal Pradesh, and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

As per the bulletin issued by RMC, certain warnings have been issued and they are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The detailed weather forecast for different parts of the North-Eastern region is as follows:















