84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Article

Weather in NE: RMC predicts light to moderate rain over the region

By The Assam Tribune
Weather in NE: RMC predicts light to moderate rain over the region
X

Guwahati, Aug 7: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh.

According to RMC, the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C and 27°C in Guwahati and its neighbouring areas with generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

The centre has also issued some warnings, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The detail weather forecast of the region which is valid for the next 24 hours is as follows:





The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
From Assams introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden lands for tourism in Assam, the week that was

From Assam's introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden...

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Next Story
Similar Posts
Weather in NE: RMC predicts light to moderate rain over the region

Guwahati, Aug 7: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh.

According to RMC, the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36°C and 27°C in Guwahati and its neighbouring areas with generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

The centre has also issued some warnings, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The detail weather forecast of the region which is valid for the next 24 hours is as follows:





The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
From Assams introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden lands for tourism in Assam, the week that was

From Assam's introduction of Mission Bhumiputra to use of tea-garden...

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Guwahati: Locals recover decomposed body under Bharalu river bridge

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Fake traffic police officer collects fine from motorists, arrested

Similar Posts
X
X