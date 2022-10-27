Weather in NE: Light snow in Arunachal, Assam to experience fog

Guwahati, 27 Oct: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, while shallow to moderate fog is likely over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The bulletin has also mentioned that, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in a few places in Arunachal Pradesh, with light snow in the higher reaches of the region.

There have been no signs of warning in Assam and the entire North-Eastern region.

The RMC has also predicted that Guwahati might experience fog or mist in the morning with a partly cloudy sky later and the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be between 28°C and 19°C respectively, in the next 24 hours.

