Weather in Guwahati remains cloudy, NE to experience moderate rain

Guwahati, Aug 30: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, parts of North-East will experience moderate rainfall today. It may occur in many places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

According to RMC, the local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to experience cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 34 °C and 26 °C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:



























