Wave of Young Hopes Erupts as RGU's Flag of Knowledge Flies High

Guwahati, Nov 30: The sprawling campus of Royal Global University (RGU) came alive with pride, hope, and celebration as the institution hosted its 4th Convocation. The event was a landmark moment in RGU’s journey of growth and excellence, underscoring its role as a transformativeforceintheNortheast’seducationallandscape.With degrees conferred upon 1,502 students, it was a day that celebrated academic achievement, resilience, and the promise of a bright future.

Dignitaries, proud parents and guardians, and esteemed faculty members gathered to mark the occasion, with the dais graced by Hon’ble Governor of Assam Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Hon’ble Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Education Minister of Assam Dr.Ranoj Pegu, and Hon’ble Industries & Commerce Minister of Assam Shri Bimal Bora among others.

The event was a highlight of academic and societal excellence, with the university conferring Honoris Causa degrees on four eminent personalities who have left a lasting impact in their respective fields. The honorees included Shri Justice Ranjan Gogoi, former Chief Justice of India; Dr.Raghunath A.Mashelkar, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Director General of CSIR; Dr.Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Padma Vibhushan awardee and former Chairman of ISRO; and Shri Harshvardhan Neotia, Padma Shri awardee and Chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group. Their presence, both in-person and virtually, added a distinct aura of achievement to the convocation ceremony.





















A Day of Inspiration and Leadership

The event began with a ceremonial academic procession, led by RGU Chancellor Dr. A.K. Pansari and other academic luminaries, symbolizing the university's commitment to knowledge and progress. The grand convocation ceremony was presided over by the Visitor of the University Hon’ble Governor of Assam Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya.He commended the university’s efforts in bridging educational gaps, fostering innovation, and preparing students for meaningful contributions to the nation.

Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal delivered an inspiring Convocation Address, highlighting RGU’s pivotal role in shaping the future of the Northeast. “RGU has become a beacon of hope for the youth of Assam and the Northeast. It is not just a university; it is a movement empowering students to dream big and achieve greatness,” he remarked. He further praised Chancellor Dr.A.K.Pansari’s leadership, stating,“The visionary approach of Dr. Pansari has not only established RGU as a leading institution but also created a ripple effect that is transforming the educational landscape of the Northeast.”

Empowering the Northeast:The Chancellor’s Vision

Chancellor Dr.A.K.Pansari’s address was the soul of the convocation,combining inspiration, reflection, and a bold vision for the region’s future. Addressing the graduating students, Dr. Pansari highlighted the aspirations and challenges faced by the Northeast, particularly the exodus of talent seeking education elsewhere, a trend RGU was established to reverse.

“The exodus of talent has been a deep concern for Assam and the Northeast,” he said. “Royal Global University is here to bridge that gap by providing world-class educationand fostering intellectual growth right here at home,” he said.

Dr. Pansari emphasized the importance of integrating values, empathy, and purpose into their lives. “Education is not just about degrees; it’s about shaping character, fostering empathy,and inspiring purpose,”he said.He urged them to remain connected to their roots and alma mater while embracing social responsibility and sustainability.

Expressing pride in the trust RGU has garnered, with around 8,000 students currently enrolled, Dr. Pansari reaffirmed the university’s mission to empower the region. “As someone deeply connected to this land, it fills my heart with happiness to contribute to the progress of the Northeast,”he said. His vision to nurture 50,000 leaders and entrepreneurs over the next decade aims to transform the region and position it as a critical player in India’s growth trajectory toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

A Moment of Pride for Graduates

The convocation was a day of pride for the1,502 graduates,whose accomplishments were celebrated amidst applause and admiration.

Degrees were awarded across a wide range of disciplines, symbolizing the diversity and academic rigor of RGU’s programs.

Among the standout achievers were Gold and Silver medalists, who were celebrated for their exceptional academic performances. Families of the graduates were filled with pride and joy, witnessing their loved ones achieve significant milestones. “Seeing my son walk across that stage today makes all the sacrifices worthwhile,”said a parent,adding that RGU had played a crucial role in their child’s journey.

Innovations and Future Aspirations

The convocation was not just a reflection of past achievements but also an unveiling of RGU’s ambitious roadmap for the future. The university announced plans for significant infrastructure enhancements, including a state-of-the-art 3,333-seater auditorium, a new 50,000sq.ft.central library, and expanded faculty work spaces.These developments aim to accommodate RGU’s growing academic community and further enhance the learning environment.

The University unveiled additional initiatives, including the establishment of a School of India Studies to integrate tradition with modernity, focusing on Sanskrit, Indian philosophy, and indigenous knowledge systems. “This initiative is a step towards preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region while fostering academic excellence,” he said.

A Celebration of Vision and Progress

The 4th Convocation of Royal Global University was more than just a ceremony; it was a celebration of vision, progress, and the boundless potential of education. As graduates stepped into then extra of their lives,they carried with them not just degrees but also the values of excellence, responsibility, and innovation that define RGU.

Chancellor Dr. Pansari’s concluding words summed up the spirit of the day: “Together, we can build a resilient Northeast,a strong India, and a better world for generations to come.”