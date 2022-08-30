Wai Wai turns on the heat with the launch of Akbare, Dynamite and Pyro Noodles

Guwahati, Aug 30: CG Foods India has launched a premium range of spicy Wai Wai instant noodles namely AKBARE, DYNAMITE and PYRO in northeast India.

What puts this premium range of instant noodles apart is it is curated with famed local chilli flavours. The range of spicy noodles contains top chillies from Northeast India, including Dalle Khursani & Bhut Jolokia and is available in both Veg & Non-Veg versions. This brand new range is distinct by its premiums of noodles in taste, texture and touch besides the quality and price point.

Speaking on this exciting new premium range, Mr Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director, CG Corp Global(the parent company of CG Foods) said "The chillies of North East are world famous for their uniqueness and offer some of the hottest chillies in the world that no spice lover should miss. Given our strong foothold in the North East, we are confident these three new flavours will be loved by the people".

Akabre Chilli Noodles promises to emerge as the hottest chilli noodle flavour available in India and is made from Dalle Khursani (round chillies), also popularly known as Akabare Chilli. This is a special variety of chilly grown in Sikkim covering neighbouring regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Nepal. The Akabare Chilli is a treat for spicy food lovers as the Chilli that is used in making its seasoning has a SHU (Scoville Heat Units) level of 1,00,000 to 3,50,000 SHU.

The second newly lunched flavour Dynamite is flavoured withthe legendary Ghost Pepper or Bhut Jolokia renowned as the hottest chilli pepper in the world. But Jolokia tops the world with over 1 Million SHU (Scoville Heat Units) which is twice as hot as the Mexican Red Savina which is the second fieriest pepper in the world.