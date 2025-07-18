Vijender Singh Chauhan to Lead Northeast's Biggest Civil Services Seminar in Guwahati

Guwahati | July 17, 2025

SPM IAS Academy proudly announces a landmark event for Civil Services aspirants in the Northeast. On July 21, 2025, Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan, Associate Professor at Zakir Husain Delhi College, Delhi University, and one of India’s most respected UPSC mentors, will be leading an Open Seminar on Civil Services Preparation at ITA Cultural Complex, Machkhowa, Guwahati.

The event will begin from 10:30 AM onwards.

In a message ahead of the event, Dr. Chauhan said:

“I am excited to meet the sincere and ambitious aspirants of the Northeast. I will speak about everything from A to Z regarding Civil Services preparation—including strategy, personality development, and life lessons from my journey. I also look forward to an open interaction session to answer aspirants’ queries and help them navigate this challenging exam with confidence.”

Dr. Chauhan is a Delhi University alumnus (BA, MA, MPhil, PhD) and a UGC-NET-JRF qualifier, with teaching experience since 2005. He has authored two books and 18 research papers, and has been part of several Civil Services mock interview panels, mentoring hundreds of successful candidates.

The seminar is free and open to all, but due to high interest and limited seating capacity, early registration is strongly encouraged.

Register Now: https://app.spmiasacademy.com/seminar

Event Details:

Venue: ITA Cultural Complex, Machkhowa, Guwahati

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM onwards

Don't miss this rare opportunity to gain firsthand guidance from one of India’s most trusted Civil Services mentors.

Issued by:

SPM IAS Academy, Guwahati

Contact No.: 8723811111





(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)