VEV Travels Expands Partnership Portfolio Across Hotels, Car Rentals, Cruise Lines

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 6: Building a comprehensive travel services business requires more than just booking capabilities. It requires partnerships across multiple categories, integrated systems, and the operational capacity to deliver consistently. VEV Travels Private Limited has assembled all three, creating a multi-category partnership portfolio that spans hotels, car rentals, cruise lines, and OTA platforms.

The Gurgaon-based company, which has grown from startup to 200-employee operation since its 2022 founding, now works with major brands across every segment of the travel industry. This breadth allows VEV to handle complete travel arrangements rather than single-service bookings—a competitive advantage in an industry where travelers increasingly want coordinated solutions.

"Most travel companies specialize in one category," explains Tarun Yadav, VEV Travels' CEO and founder. "They do hotels or they do car rentals or they do flights. We built partnerships across all of them, which means when a client comes to us for a vacation package, we can handle everything—flights, hotels, car rental, activities, even cruise bookings if that's part of the trip."

The company's partnership portfolio includes:

Car Rentals: Budget, Avis, Hertz, Alamo, Economy Cars

Hotels: Hilton Group, Sheraton Group, IHG, Hyatt

OTA Platforms: Expedia Group, Trip.com, Hotel Beds, Rate Hawk

Cruise Lines: Multiple partnerships across major cruise operators

This multi-category approach creates operational complexity—different booking systems, different partner requirements, different service protocols. But it also creates value for clients who want coordinated travel solutions rather than piecing together arrangements from multiple providers.

"The integration work is significant," notes Renuka Yadav, who oversees operations and partner relationships. "Each partnership requires system integration, staff training, quality protocols. But once it's in place, we can handle any travel scenario a client presents."

VEV Travels' technology infrastructure integrates with partner booking platforms in real-time, enabling instant availability checking and confirmation across all categories. The company has invested in systems that allow staff to search inventory across multiple partners simultaneously, finding the best options for client needs.

The multi-category model has particular value in the company's growing US market business. VEV recently expanded with a dedicated 75-seat facility focused on serving Indo-US travel, where clients often need coordinated arrangements across multiple services and destinations.

"When someone is planning a two-week US trip, they might need flights to multiple cities, car rentals in different locations, hotels in each city, maybe a cruise segment," Tarun explains. "We can coordinate all of that through our partner network, giving them one point of contact instead of managing five different bookings."

The company's cruise partnerships represent a newer area of growth. While cruise bookings are more complex than standard hotel or car rentals, they also represent higher-value transactions and opportunities for comprehensive service delivery.

"Cruise clients typically want help with the entire journey—flights to the departure port, hotel stays before and after the cruise, transportation, shore excursion bookings," Renuka notes. "That's exactly the type of coordinated service we're built to provide."

VEV Travels processed over 1 million bookings this year across all categories, generating ₹15 crore in annual revenue with 32% year-over-year growth. The management team believes the multi-category model provides runway for continued expansion as the company adds partnerships and refines its service delivery.

The company serves clients across India and the United States, with growing volume from both Indian travelers visiting international destinations and international travelers exploring India. The multilingual staff and 24/7 operations enable service across time zones and languages.

Looking ahead, VEV Travels is exploring additional partnership categories including travel insurance, destination experience providers, and regional hotel chains. The goal is building a comprehensive network that can handle any travel need while maintaining the service quality that's driven the company's growth.

