Vantara Sets Global Benchmark in Animal Care

Vantara has once again reinforced its position as one of the best animal conservation centres in the world, with recent validations from the Supreme Court confirming that its practices go far beyond national regulations and surpass international standards.

The world today is increasingly sensitive to the needs of animals and nature, and initiatives like Vantara are paving the way by placing India on the global stage. At a time when animal welfare is at the forefront of global conversation, Vantara’s commitment to compassionate, science-driven care has been reaffirmed, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report released recently recognising how its model is setting new benchmarks for ethical, transparent, and meaningful conservation of animals.

On the matter of animal welfare standards at Vantara, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice PB Varale, drawing on the SIT’s findings, noted that the facility’s mortality figures align with global zoological averages and that its care and management practices go beyond internationally recognised benchmarks.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court noted that independent bodies like Global Humane, after site inspections and audits, have certified that Vantara meets global standards. The facility has received the Global Humane Certified Seal of Approval, a recognition that independently confirms Vantara’s welfare and conservation practices.

Anant Ambani’s vision for compassionate and science-led animal care has shaped Vantara into a benchmark institution for rescue and rehabilitation. With state-of-the-art veterinary facilities, specialised dietary programs, and naturalistic habitats that enrich both physical and psychological well-being, Vantara sets a new standard in nurturing rescued animals. The report highlights its holistic framework, which focuses not just on survival but on ensuring every animal truly thrives.





