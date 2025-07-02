Using psychometric and 360-degree solutions for strategic people planning

Businesses are rethinking how they manage and grow talent. Resumes and interviews are no longer enough; companies now rely on data to make more intelligent and informed decisions about their people. Psychometric assessments and 360-degree feedback solutions are essential for this shift.

Assigning talent to the most suitable role is key to building strong teams. However, many companies still depend on limited information or guesswork. It can lead to hiring mistakes, low engagement, and missed leadership opportunities. Psychometric tests and 360-degree feedback provide profound insights. They help organizations understand how employees think, behave, and interact with others. With this data, HR teams can align people's decisions with business goals.

Psychometric testing: Looking beyond skills

Mercer | Mettl's online psychometric test measures personality traits, motivation, and cognitive ability. Companies can use it during hiring, promotions or training and receive real-time reports.

For example, when hiring for a sales leadership role, a psychometric test can reveal if a candidate is confident, persuasive, and quick at solving problems. It helps identify the most appropriate fit beyond what resumes and interviews show. These insights also help with succession planning. HR teams can use the test to spot high-potential employees and support them with tailored development plans.

360-degree feedback: A well-rounded view of performance

While psychometric tests focus on internal traits, 360-degree feedback shows how others perceive an employee's behavior. Mercer | Mettl's 360 appraisal system, 360View, collects input from peers, managers, direct reports, and clients when needed. This feedback provides a balanced look at strengths and areas to improve. It supports self-awareness and builds accountability. The platform is flexible and easy to use, with clear reports that help employees take action.

Leadership development is one of the most valuable uses of this assessment. Managers can learn how their teams view communication, decision-making, and team-building skills. The feedback encourages meaningful conversations and long-term growth.

Combining solutions for thoughtful planning

When used together, psychometric testing and 360-degree feedback offer a complete picture. While one shows how a person thinks and makes decisions, the other shows how they perform in real situations and how others experience their behavior.

This combination is helpful in many HR areas, such as identifying future leaders, planning development programs, and supporting internal mobility. For example, if two employees are being considered for a leadership role, psychometric data can show their potential, and 360-degree feedback can highlight their real-world impact.

The same approach works for training. With precise data, HR teams can design learning journeys that address each employee's unique needs, whether building confidence, improving time management, or developing empathy.

Mercer | Mettl's evaluation solutions make it easier for companies to use reliable data in everyday HR processes, helping organizations move away from guesswork and make more confident people decisions.

As business challenges intensify, the importance of a skilled workforce in key roles has become a strategic priority. Effective assessment methods unequivocally transform raw data into powerful insights, enabling HR teams to plan with precision, nurture employee development, and forge strong leaders. With the correct strategies, companies can measure performance and confidently shape it, driving engagement and establishing a culture of excellence.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)