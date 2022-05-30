UPSC Civil Service Final results 2021 declared: Here's how to check the result

Guwahati, May 30: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has declared the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 today, May 30. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services Exam CSE can check out the result on the official website of UPSC: https://upsc.gov.in/

The UPSC preliminary exam was held on October 10, 2021, and the results of the examination were released on October 29. The main examination was conducted on January, 2022, and the results were declared on March 17, 2022. The Interview was the last round of the examination which began on April 5 and concluded on May 26.



Meanwhile, Shruti Sharma has topped the UPSC Civil Service exam 2021.

Here's how to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC: https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the home page click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2021 link



Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the name and roll number of the candidate.