UP Bhulekh Portal: A Digital Revolution in Land Records

The UP Bhulekh Portal is an online platform launched by the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Board on May 2, 2016, under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP). It digitizes and streamlines access to land records like Khasra, Khatauni, and Bhu-Naksha (land maps), eliminating physical visits to government offices. The portal aligns with initiatives like AgriStack, a digital framework integrating land records with farmer data to enhance agricultural services and policy delivery.

Key Features of the UP Bhulekh Portal

1. Khasra/Khatauni Details: Access real-time Khatauni (Record of Rights) and Khasra details, including plot numbers, ownership, land area, crop details, and encumbrances.

2. Bhu-Naksha (Land Maps): View digital maps showing land boundaries and landmarks at https://upbhunaksha.gov.in.

3. Real-Time Khatauni: Download uncertified Khatauni copies, searchable by Khasra/Gata number, Khata number, or landowner name.

4. Transparency and Fraud Prevention: Verified ownership and dispute details reduce fraud and enhance trust.

5. Additional Services: Check land dispute status, sale status, revenue village public property, and apply for certified documents.

6. AgriStack Integration: Links land records to AgriStack, enabling farmers to access agricultural schemes, credit, and insurance seamlessly.

How to Use the UP Bhulekh Portal

To access land records:

1. Visit up bhulekh - https://upbhulekh.gov.in.

2. Select “Khatauni (Adhikar Abhilekh) ki Nakal Dekhein” or “Real-Time Khatauni ki Nakal Dekhein.”

3. Enter captcha and submit.

4. Choose district, tehsil, and village.

5. Search by Khasra/Gata number, Khata number, or landowner name.

6. View, download, or print Khatauni or land map.

For Bhu-Naksha:

1. Go to https://upbhunaksha.gov.in.

2. Select district, tehsil, and village.

3. Enter plot number to view and download the map as a PDF.

Benefits of the UP Bhulekh Portal

● Convenience: 24/7 access to records from anywhere.

● Transparency: Public data reduces corruption.

● Empowerment: Landowners verify ownership easily.

● Fraud Prevention: Accurate records minimize disputes.

● Efficiency: Streamlines government processes.

● AgriStack Synergy: Enhances farmer access to agricultural benefits through integrated data.

Limitations

● Uncertified copies are informational only; certified documents require revenue department visits.

● Occasional maintenance may disrupt access.

● No official mobile app; avoid third-party apps to prevent fraud.

Contact Information

For queries or technical issues:

● Email: [email protected]

● Helpline: +91-7080100588 (Mon-Fri, 9:30 AM–6:00 PM)

● Landline: +91-522-2217145

● Address: Computer Cell, Revenue Board, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh





