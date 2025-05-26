UK Universities Admissions are open Now – Apply with Global Reach Guwahati

Want to study in UK? Global Reach, one of the leading education consultancies, provides a complete spectrum of services—ranging from choosing the right course and university to visa guidance and career advice under the UK's Graduate Route (Post-Study Work Visa).

Why Study in the UK?

• High-Quality Education: Career possibilities are improved by the worldwide recognition of degrees from UK universities.

• Cultural Diversity: With students from more than 180 nations, the UK is a cultural melting pot that fosters personal development.

• Post-Study Work Opportunities: Under the Graduate Route Visa, foreign students may remain and work in the UK for a maximum of two years (three years for PhD graduates) following the conclusion of their studies.

What is Graduate Route Visa?

The Graduate Route Visa is intended for foreign students who have earned an undergraduate degree or above in the United Kingdom. It offers a great chance to stay in the UK and work, search for jobs, or develop experience without needing a job offer.

Making Education Affordable

Global Reach helps students secure scholarships of up to €10,000 from top UK universities, making quality undergraduate and postgraduate education more affordable and accessible.

Working with the Best

We partner with top UK universities, including Russell Group members:

• University of York

• Durham University

• Queen’s University Belfast

• Queen Mary University of London

• University of Southampton

Besides that we work with 80 top UK universities known for academic excellence and offering globally recognized Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD programs.

Apply Now for September 2025 Intake

UK universities have two main intakes: October and January. Secure your spot for September 2025—apply early for the best chance at top universities.

Let Global Reach be your guide on this exciting journey.

Contact us today for the UK Application Day to be held on the 29th May from 11am onwards at Global Reach, Guwahati branch office and take the first step toward studying in the UK!

For more details contact-

Global Reach Guwahati

5th Floor, Peace Enclave, Ulubari, Guwahati, Assam 781007

Call today to schedule your appointment: 9864153811 / 8100992073

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)