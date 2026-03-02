Top uPVC Windows Companies in India 2026

The demand for uPVC windows in India is growing rapidly as homeowners seek durable, low-maintenance, energy-efficient solutions that also enhance modern aesthetics.

Choosing the right uPVC windows company is key to getting high-quality products, dependable warranties and a wide range of design options that complement any home style.

With numerous brands in the Indian market, selecting a trusted company can make all the difference in performance and longevity.

Let’s explore the top uPVC window companies leading the Indian market in 2026.

List of Top Indian uPVC Window Companies

1. AIS Windows

AIS Windows (a division of Asahi India Glass Ltd.) is recognised as one of India’s leading uPVC window manufacturers, trusted by homeowners and builders alike. Known for high-quality products and durable construction, their windows offer excellent sound insulation and energy efficiency, making them ideal for modern homes.

AIS Windows provides a wide range of customisable designs, allowing you to choose styles that perfectly match your interior and exterior décor. With a strong nationwide presence, the company ensures reliable after-sales support and seamless installation services across cities.

They also lead the way with their innovative solutions. Their range includes double-glazed and smart uPVC windows which blend modern style with advanced functionality.

For anyone seeking the best uPVC windows in India, AIS Windows sets the benchmark for quality, design and long-lasting performance.

2. Fenesta

Fenesta is one of India’s pioneering uPVC window brands, known for precision engineering and long-lasting durability. Their products cater to both modern and traditional homes, offering a variety of styles, finishes and finishes to match diverse architectural designs.

Fenesta’s windows are designed for energy efficiency, noise reduction and low maintenance, making them ideal for everyday living. The brand also provides extensive customisation options, allowing homeowners to choose sizes, colours and opening mechanisms that fit their space.

Backed by a strong warranty and nationwide service network, Fenesta ensures customer satisfaction at every stage. With their blend of design, performance and support, Fenesta remains a trusted choice in India’s uPVC window market.

3. Rehau

Rehau is a global uPVC solutions brand with a growing presence in India, known for combining innovation with premium quality. Their windows feature thermal insulation, robust profiles and sleek modern designs that suit contemporary Indian homes.

Rehau focuses on eco-friendly manufacturing and sustainable solutions, making their products both high-performance and environmentally responsible. With attention to durability, energy efficiency and aesthetic appeal, Rehau provides homeowners with reliable options that enhance comfort and style.

4. Kömmerling

Kömmerling is a trusted uPVC window brand renowned for German engineering and superior quality standards.

Their windows are built for durability, energy efficiency, and effective noise reduction, making them ideal for urban and suburban homes alike. The brand offers versatile designs, from classic to contemporary, allowing homeowners to match windows with any architectural style.

With a growing presence in major Indian cities and a focus on long-term performance, Kömmerling ensures both aesthetic appeal and functionality.

5. VEKA India

VEKA India is part of a global uPVC solutions network, offering high-performance windows for modern homes. Known for strength, durability and low maintenance, VEKA’s products combine functionality with aesthetic versatility. They provide a range of customisation options, including colours, finishes and sizes, to match various architectural designs.

VEKA India also emphasises customer support and ensures quality installation and after-sales service. With a focus on contemporary building needs, VEKA India delivers reliable, energy-efficient and stylish uPVC window solutions for homeowners and builders seeking long-term performance.

Conclusion

Choosing a top uPVC window brand brings durability, energy efficiency, low maintenance and contemporary aesthetics to your home. Among the top uPVC window brands in India, choose the one that promises high-quality, customisable solutions that set the benchmark for performance and design.

Whether renovating your home or building from scratch, choosing a reliable uPVC windows company ensures lasting quality, enhanced comfort and a stylish finish that stands the test of time.





(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



