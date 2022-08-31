Top tiffin services in Guwahati with home delivery

Guwahati: Staying away from home, not feeling like cooking or craving for home cooked meal, whatever your concerns may be, tiffin services can cater to all your needs. Nevertheless, locating a healthy and hygienic tiffin service that provides wholesome meal can be a daunting task.
Here's a list of five tiffin services available in Guwahati:
● Door Step Tiffin & Catering Service
Door Step Tiffin & Catering Service is located in Zoo Tiniali, Guwahati. It is a one-stop destination serving customers with healthy meals in Guwahati. They believe in customer satisfaction and claim to provide tasty and healthy food. They also provide free delivery and does not charge extra for non-veg items. They accept all kind of payment methods.
Address: Nabin Nagar, Rajgarh Road, Zoo Tiniali, Guwahati - 781003
Contact no. 9706760903, 9101130564
Working hours: Mon - Sat 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Sun- closed
● Mutka Tiffin Meals
Mutka Tiffin Meals is a unit of Mutka Kitchen that provides tiffin services both veg and non-veg. It is a cloud kitchen. They provide super hygienic, healthy, and fresh cooked meals for lunch and dinner.
Address: Binova Nagar Kalapahar, Kalapahar, Guwahati - 781018
Contact no. 9717095638
Working hour: Mon - Sat 12.00 PM - 9.00 PM, Sun- closed
● SAI Mamoni Tiffin Service
SAI Mamoni Tiffin Service is located in Khanapara, Guwahati. They provide traditional and innovative modern Indian cuisine. Their price ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 300, one can enjoy homemade food at a reasonable rate.
Address: Rukminigaon, House No. 86 Ground Floor, Six Mile, Khanapara, Guwahati - 781022 (Near Neha Apartment)
Contact no. 7002773102, 7947467511
Working hour: Mon-Sat 7.00 AM - 9.00 PM, Sun- closed.
● Alids food tiffin service
Alids food tiffin service is a cloud kitchen that delivers fresh, healthy, hygienic lunch and dinner at a very affordable rate.
Their service option includes home delivery and takeaways. One can make payment via UPI, BHIM, Gpay, and cash on delivery is also available.
Address: West Boragaon Kalapani Debkota Nagar, Maligaon, Guwahati, Assam 781011.
Contact no.: 7002269773
Working hour: Mon-Sat 11.00 AM - 8.30 PM, Sun- closed
● Riju's Tiffin Service
Riju's Tiffin Service in Guwahati provides delicious and healthy home cooked meals. They claim to provide a healthy balanced meal.
Address: House no 349 Zoo Narengi road, Gauhati, Assam, India 781024
Contact no.: 086380 49764
Working hour: 24 × 7
