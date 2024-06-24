Guwahati, June 24: We all agree that our lives have become so hectic that we hardly get time for ourselves. Today, maintaining good physical and mental health requires a more holistic approach than ever. To begin with, one should eat a balanced diet, be involved in regular physical activity, opt for healthier lifestyle options, and more. While doing all of that sounds like a lot, below are the top 7 tips to maintain good physical and mental health.



Eat a balanced diet

A nutritious and balanced diet is the key to overall good health. You can add various fruits and vegetables to your diet. This includes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and hydration. It is important to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day.

For fruits and vegetables, aim for a colorful variety to ensure you get a range of nutrients. These days it has become easier to shop for a variety of things without leaving your house. Just order from online grocery stores and get everything home delivered at a comparatively lower price. The platforms to consider include BigBasket, Amazon, Zepto, Blinkit, and more. You can use coupon codes and vouchers to avail of huge discounts.

Engage in Regular Physical Activity

The next thing to do to maintain good physical and mental health is to engage in regular physical activity. You should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. You can also combine it with strength training exercises.

The type of activities you can engage yourself in include cardio, strength training, and activities for flexibility including yoga. A lot of equipment is available on several online platforms these days, you can even consider setting up a home gym if you don’t find the time to go anywhere to work out.

Prioritize Sleep

No matter how much we deny the fact, adequate sleep is essential for both physical and mental health. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleeper night. If you don’t fall asleep easily, try being consistent. This means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

Apart from this, also try creating a restful sleep environment free from noise and light. Also, develop a relaxing pre-sleep routine such as reading or taking a warm bath.

Manage Stress

Stress is one of the main reasons for bad health. Chronic stress can negatively impact your health. Practice stress management techniques to maintain mental well-being.

You can practice a few things if you want to manage your stress levels. This includes mindfulness and meditation, deep breathing, and even engaging in some activities that you like.

Limit Alcohol and Avoid Tobacco

Excessive alcohol and tobacco can lead to numerous health issues. If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation. This means you can take up to one drink per day.

Quitting smoking is not as easy as it sounds. Seek help to quit if you currently use tobacco products.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight is important for reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Be mindful of what you eat and how much you eat to maintain a healthy weight.

Avoid sugar and processed food as much as you can. Do at least one physical activity per day that can burn a few calories.

Stay Connected

The last step to maintaining good mental health is to stay connected. While this may sound a little overwhelming and time-consuming, it is one of the best ways to maintain your mental health. Talk to your friends, meet them, go out, and live your life well. You can also talk about your feelings and concerns with trusted individuals.

Maintaining good physical and mental health is a continuous process that involves making informed lifestyle choices and practicing healthy habits. By incorporating these 7 tips into your daily routine, your overall well-being improves your quality of life, and the risk of chronic diseases can be reduced. You just have to maintain a really good diet along with doing some mindful exercises and other things. Remember, small, consistent changes can lead to significant improvements in your health over time.