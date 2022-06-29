Top 5 packers and movers in Guwahati, Assam

Guwahati: Are you struggling to move your belongings while shifting your rented house in Guwahati? Need help in packing and moving your household items?

Don't worry, Guwahati city is now laden with packers and movers who will help you in packing and shifting your possessions to your destination.

With increasing job opportunities throughout the city, the demand for rented house gets increasing rapidly, creating a prerequisite for packers and movers for a hassle free shifting.

Moreover there are a large number of people who keeps changing their job for which they need to shift their residence and for them packers and movers are the utmost necessity.

Here is list of 5 packers and movers who offer their services in the entire city

1. Jay Ambay Packers & Movers (Guwahati)

Address - Jai Ambay Packers and Movers, Jatiya Swahid Path,Chandan Nagar, Beltola Tiniali, Guwahati, Assam 781028

Contact number – 7002876130, 8134933195

2. Om Sai Packers and Movers

Address – Sonkuchi path, Lalmati, Guwahati – 781029, Assam (India)

Contact number – 9122728888

3. Patel Movers and Packers

Address - Gogoi Complex, NH 37, Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati - 781022, Near City Health Care Hospital

4. Kumar Packers and Movers (Guwahati)

Address - KTC Building, Office No -205, 2nd Floor, Beharbari, 1ST FLOOR, Lalmati, Guwahati, Assam 781029

Contact number – 6913129520

5. Gati Packers and Movers (Guwahati)

Address – Devra Building, 3rd Floor, Room No. 317, Opposite ATC petrol pump, NH-37, Beltola Guwahati – 29

Contact number – 9464176472, 91-8194-801-831