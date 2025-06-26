Top 5 CNG Cars Under ₹10 Lakh – Save Fuel, Drive Smart

If you're tired of petrol bills eating into your budget, switching to a CNG car might be the smartest move you make in 2025. You’ll get great mileage, low running costs, and the comfort of a regular petrol car, all of this under ₹10 lakh. Now, I know picking the right one can be confusing. So here’s a list of the top 5 CNG cars under ₹10 lakh that you should seriously consider.

What Makes a Good CNG Car?

Before we jump into the list, here’s what actually matters when buying a CNG car:

● Factory-fitted CNG kit (safer and warranty-protected)

● Decent fuel tank for flexibility

● Good mileage per kg of CNG

● Enough space, even with the tank in the boot

● Smooth city performance

Let’s look at the ones that do it best.

1. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is ideal if you want a refined hatchback that’s light on your pocket and smooth to drive.

Why It Makes Sense:

● Gives around 28 km/kg

● Well-built cabin with touchscreen and rear AC vents

● Feels like a petrol car to drive

● Compact and easy to park

If you’re driving mostly in the city, this one keeps you comfortable and efficient.

2. Hyundai Exter CNG

The Hyundai ExterCNG brings a mini-SUV feel, stylish design, and solid Hyundai reliability.

What You’ll Like:

● SUV-inspired looks, good road presence

● Same engine as Nios, so smooth and efficient

● Dual-fuel setup with petrol backup

● Good ground clearance for rough patches

It’s for a good CNG car for you if you want practicality with a bit of flair.

3. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG

The Dzire CNG is a proper sedan with loads of space and unbeatable fuel efficiency. It’s also reliable, feature-packed and looks modern.

Here’s Why It Works:

● Claimed mileage of 31.5 km/kg

● Huge boot (even with CNG)

● Comfortable for long city drives

● Maruti’s wide service network

If comfort, space, and savings are your top priorities, the Dzire should be high on your list.

4. Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG

This one’s a newer option, but already quite popular. Think of it as a cross between a hatchback and an SUV but with the bonus of CNG.

Top Reasons to Consider It:

● Stylish, modern design

● Premium interior for the price

● Feels stable at high speeds

● Fuel efficiency + flexibility

Perfect if you want something trendy and future-ready.

5. Tata Tiago CNG

Last but not least, the Tiago CNG is for you if you want a rugged, well-built hatchback with decent safety.

Why You’ll Love It:

● Tough build quality

● Simple, no-nonsense design

● Feels planted and safe

● Decent features for the price

It’s a great first CNG car or a second car for daily use.

Quick Comparison Table





Model Mileage (km/kg) Body Type Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ~28 Hatchback Hyundai Exter CNG ~27 Mini SUV Maruti Dzire CNG 31.5 Sedan Maruti Fronx CNG ~28 Crossover Tata Tiago CNG ~26 Hatchback





If your daily running is high, picking a CNG car in 2025 just makes sense. It’s a great option to buy one but which of the above CNG cars are the best bet for you? Here’s a quick summary:

● Want space and comfort? Go for the Dzire.

● Prefer SUV styling? Check out the Exter or Fronx.

● On a tighter budget? The Tiago or Grand i10 Nios are solid picks.

Whichever one you pick, you’ll be saving fuel and driving smart.

















(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)



