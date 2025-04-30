Top 10 urinals Pot Designs for Home Bathrooms

Are you planning to renovate or upgrade your bathroom at home? Adding a urinals pot and a stylish cistern to the bathroom will significantly increase the place’s functionality. Increasingly, homeowners are seeking efficient, hygienic, and space-saving solutions, and urinals have emerged as a stylish and practical choice for residential settings. There was a time when such urinals were found only in commercial restrooms. Still, today, modern urinals have evolved into sleek, water-saving fixtures that enhance convenience and add a unique touch to the bathroom.

In this post, let's take a look at some of the top urinals designs that blend modern aesthetics with functionality, making them an ideal choice for contemporary home bathrooms.

1. Ceramic Bowl with Concealed Plumbing

Urinals pot with concealed plumbing hide the pipes within the wall, giving the bathroom a clean and elegant appearance. The design features a ceramic bowl that appears to float, creating a modern, spa-like ambience. Such urinals are commonly found in minimalist bathrooms and designer homes.





2. Wall-hung Compact urinals

These urinals are a perfect choice for small bathrooms as they save floor space. Designed with a minimalist look in mind, these urinals offer a clean, uncluttered appearance. The unit is mounted on the wall, providing a clean and ergonomic experience while allowing for easy floor cleaning. You can explore some amazing collections, such as Stamen, Antea, Sfera, Kelos, and many more, from premium providers like Simpolo Tiles and Bathware, which are ideal examples of this type.

3. Kid-friendly urinals Design

When you have young boys in the family, a child-sized urinals can be a practical addition to the bathroom. Some of the models are height-adjustable and come in bright, fun colours and designs. Many of these modern urinals have built-in flush sensors and water-saving mechanisms. These urinals promote independence and hygiene while making toilet training a breeze.

4. Waterless urinals

Waterless urinals have become a popular choice for many eco-conscious homeowners. These designs do not use water for flushing. They rely on special traps and biodegradable sealant that prevents foul odours. These urinals promote sustainable living and help reduce water bills. They are great for homes with limited water access and off-grid installations.

5. Stainless Steel Industrial-style urinals

If you're aiming for an urban or industrial aesthetic, you can't go wrong with stainless steel urinals. These fixtures bring a modern and raw look that is durable and easy to maintain. Resistant to staining and corrosion, these urinals are ideal for use in garages or outdoor bathrooms.

6. Corner-fit urinals Design

For bathrooms with space constraints, a corner-fit urinals is a perfect solution. Designed to tuck into an unused corner, these models maximise floor space while offering full functionality. Their angular design adds a modern architectural touch to small or oddly shaped bathrooms.

7. Integrated Flush Sensor urinals

Touchless technology is becoming a staple in home bathrooms. urinals with integrated flush sensors offer a hygienic, hands-free experience. The sensor activates the flush automatically once the user is done, providing water efficiency and cleanliness. This smart technology is often built into the top or side of the urinals, giving it a sleek profile.

8. Designer urinals with Artistic Touches

If you are a homeowner looking for a statement piece, you can choose designer cisterns and urinals. These fixtures come in geometric shapes, bold colours, or with artistic finishes like marble texture, matte black, and even hand-painted patterns. These models combine art and function, making the urinals a standout feature in the bathroom.

9. Floor-standing Classic-style urinals

A nod to traditional public restroom design, floor-standing urinals bring a retro touch to your home. These urinals are usually large and suitable for a garage bathroom or a basement setup. With modern lines and updated finishes, these modern floor-standing urinals models strike a balance between classic style and contemporary performance.

10. urinals with Privacy Partition

If your bathroom is shared, consider a urinals that includes a built-in or optional privacy partition. These partitions can be made from acrylic, glass, or metal and add a thoughtful element to personal comfort. This is useful in dual-bathroom setups or family spaces.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking to save water, maximise space, or add a unique element to your home, there's a urinals pot design that fits the bill. From sleek wall-hung units to artistic installations, the variety on the market today means homeowners no longer have to compromise between function and style. When selecting the right model, consider your bathroom’s size, plumbing configuration, design objectives, and the intended users.

With the right pick, a urinals can be more than just a functional upgrade; it can become a centrepiece of your modern bathroom. It is also important to maintain the urinals regularly to extend its life and keep it in perfect working condition for a long time.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)

