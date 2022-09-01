To-Let services in Guwahati: Check rental services here

Guwahati: Finding a space for rental is very difficult and time consuming at the same time, in a city like Guwahati. It may take all your effort, energy and patience in finding a perfect home for rent according to your requirement. But now several to-let service agencies/providers are available to help you out.

Here are few names you can look upon when you are looking for rental space in Guwahati:

● R P To-let Service

R P To-let Service is in Rajgarh Road, Guwahati. It is a reliable name in the to-let service industry. They aim to deliver the best experience to their customers. They started their journey in 2007 and ever since, the customer remains at the centre of their business.

Address: Barnali Patrol Pump, Opposite Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Rajgarh Road 781003

Contact no: +917947434849

Working hour: Mon-Sat 10.00 AM- 8.00 PM, Sun- closed.

● Bharaghor.com

Bharaghor is a one stop solution that provides spaces on rent for residential purpose, hostel, PG and offices in Guwahati. They provide house for rent without broker and broker fees.

Address: Bylane Number 9, Sarania Hills, Guwahati, Assam, India, 9, Pub Sarania Rd, Sarania Hills, Guwahati, Assam 781003

Contact no: 7086642182

Working hour: Mon-Sat 10.00 AM- 9.00 PM, Sun- closed.

● Sairam To-Let Services

Sairam To-let service in Guwahati is a rental room service provider that claims to provide homes according to you needs and budget.

Address: Nizarapar Path, Krishna Nagar, Chandmari, Guwahati, Assam 781004

Contact no: 7636031783

Working hour: 24 × 7

● Dream House To-let Service

Dream House To-let Service is a property rental agency that gives properties for rent for short-term, furnished property rentals, and flat rentals.

Address: House no. 21, Millanjyoti Path, Hatigaon, Guwahati- 38, Assam 781019

Contact no: 6001512041, 8399940598

Working hour: Mon- Sun 5.00 AM- 8.30 PM

● ATTE Rooms To-Let Service

ATTW Rooms To-let Service is a real estate agency in Guwahati, Assam. It deals with room rent, flat rent, commercial space rent, flat settlement, PG, etc.

Address: Mira music building 2nd Byelane, opp. Rajgarh, Guwahati, Assam 781003.

Contact no: 6026630332

Working hour: Mon-Sun 9.00 AM - 7.00 PM