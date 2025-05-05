Title: A Guide to Becoming a Coin Seller and Enabling the Tag in Poppo Live

Poppo Live, a vibrant hub for live streaming and interactive communities, offers more than just entertainment. For savvy users, it presents a unique opportunity to establish a lucrative side hustle or even a full-fledged online business: becoming a coin seller. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the steps to selling coins in Poppo Live and unlock the exclusive "seller tag" with its valuable benefits.

Acquiring Poppo Coins

If you want to start selling coins in Poppo Live, you first need to have them available in your agent account. You have two primary options for acquiring your initial stock:

● In-App Purchase (via "Help" Section): You can purchase coins directly through the Poppo Live platform, typically found within a "Help" or "Top Up" section.

● Purchasing from Poppo Agents: Connect with established Poppo agents and purchase coins from them. When doing so, explicitly state that you are an agent looking to add coins to your agent ID.

Transferring Coins to Users

Once your inventory is stocked, you can begin selling coins to other Poppo Live users:

1. Open Poppo Live: Launch the application on your device.

2. Navigate to Profile: Go to your profile within the app.

3. Select Coin Trading: Look for and select the "Coin Trading" option.

4. Enter User ID: Input the unique user ID of the person you wish to send coins to.

5. Decide on the number of coins: Select on your app how many coins you want to transfer.

6. Transfer: Next, click on transfer to send coins.

7. Verify User: You will be once again asked to verify the user through their ID.

8. Finalize Transaction: Click "Submit" to complete the coin transfer.

Unlocking the "Seller Tag" and Its Perks

The Poppo Live "seller tag" is a significant asset for any aspiring coin vendor, unlocking exclusive features and enhancing visibility.

● Base Requirement: Do get your seller tag, you first need to become an expert at Poppo Live selling coins. The first requirement is to have sold coins worth at least $2,000. Moreover, you would need to maintain a balance of over $500 to keep the Poppo Live seller tag.

● Inform the Poppo Team: Simply reaching the $2,000 threshold doesn't automatically grant the tag. You need to actively inform the Poppo Live team about your top-up.

● Leverage Official Coin Sellers: If you conducted your initial top-up through an official Poppo coin seller, they can often assist you by contacting the Poppo team on your behalf to request the tag.

● Contact Support Directly: If you topped up via in-app purchase or other third-party methods, you will need to contact the Poppo Live support team directly to request the seller tag

Navigating the Tiers: Bronze, Silver, and Gold Coin Sellers

Poppo Live categorizes coin sellers into three tiers based on their coin balance:

● Bronze Coin Sellers: Maintain a balance of 500 coins or more, with basic account facilities and some limitations.

● Silver Coin Sellers: Hold an account balance of 2,000 coins or more, enjoying more reliable and active facilities with greater flexibility than bronze sellers.

● Gold Coin Sellers: This is the highest tier of seller with a balance of 10k coins or more.

Conclusion

This will be all for our guide on selling coins in Poppo Live. We hope that by now you have some idea of how to sell coins. Moreover, this guide will also help you unlock the Poppo Live seller tag. Therefore, you can start earning with this simple app in a few simple steps.