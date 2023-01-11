TISS Recruitment 2023: One vacancy for Executive – Travel Desk; Apply now

Guwahati, Jan 11: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Executive – Travel Desk at TISS, Mumbai.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is a public research university with campuses at Mumbai (Main) and off-campuses at Tuljapur, Guwahati and Hyderabad. It is fully funded by the University Grants Commission, Government of India.

Available Posts: Executive – Travel Desk

No. of posts: 1

Salary: Rs.25,000- Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit: Below 45 years

Last date to apply: 16/ 01/ 2023

Application fee: Rs. 500

Mode of application: Online





Eligibility criteria

• The candidate should Graduation degree in any discipline from a Govt. recognized Institute/University.

• The candidate minimum five years of working experience in Travel and Tourism with IATA Certification.

• The candidate should possess good written and oral communication skills in English language is must.

• The candidate should have proficiency in Word, Excel, Powerpoint etc.,

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to https://tiss.edu/admin-positions/

• Step 2: Click on ‘Administrative Positions’ from ‘Openings’

• Step 3: Click on ‘Apply Now’ option given alongside the advertisement that reads “Applications are invited for the post of Executive - Travel Desk, TISS, Mumbai”

• Step 4: Fill in your credentials, upload the required files and submit it.

• Step 5: Take a print out of your application form for future references.