The Time Square Watches: Assam’s Trusted Destination for Premium Timepieces

In a world where time is more than just a measure—it is a statement of style, identity, and precision—The Time Square Watches has carved a niche as Assam’s premier destination for authentic premium timepieces.

The Time Square Watches has established itself as Guwahati’s and state’s premier destination for authentic premium timepieces, offering a curated selection of globally renowned watch brands.

Managed by M.G Solutions, the brand began its journey in 2008 with a clear vision—to bring world-class watches closer to enthusiasts in the Northeast.

Offering a carefully curated selection of globally renowned watch brands, the store brings together craftsmanship, innovation, and elegance under one roof.

Over the years, it has grown into a trusted multi-brand retail destination where customers can explore everything from classic designs to contemporary statement pieces. Whether visiting the store or browsing online, watch lovers are assured of a timeless experience backed by authenticity and quality.

A Legacy built on trust & vision

Founded in 2009 by Raja Gohain and Niladree Gohain, The Time Square Watches emerged from their strong foundation in the watch industry as distributors of Casio across the Northeast.

“The journey began with our association as the distributor of Casio watches for the entire Northeast. This experience gave us deep insights into the watch industry, customer preferences, and market dynamics in the region. Over time, it naturally paved the way for us to expand beyond distribution,” share the founders.





Recognising a gap in the market for an organised, trustworthy multi-brand watch retail experience, they created a one-stop destination offering genuine, warranty-backed timepieces.

“As a brand, we stand for trust, authenticity, and a personalised customer experience. Our goal has always been to make premium watches accessible while maintaining transparency and reliability,” they add.

Watch categories for every style

The Time Square Watches offers a diverse range of categories to suit every preference and lifestyle:

• Analog Watches

• Digital Watches

• Analog-Digital Watches

• Smart Watches

• Chronograph Watches





Customers can also explore collections based on gender, including Men, Women, and Unisex designs—ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Featured products & collection highlights

From everyday essentials to statement luxury pieces, the store features an impressive range of watches.

Featured Picks Include:

• G-Shock GM-700-1ADR Analog-Digital Silver Dial Men’s Watch

• Armani Exchange 36mm White Dial Stainless Steel Analog Watch for Women

• Emporio Armani Ladies Gianni Rose Gold Stainless Steel Watch





Fresh Arrivals & Bestsellers:

The collection is regularly updated with fresh arrivals and heritage-inspired pieces, along with customer favourites from leading global brands.

“We make a conscious effort to bring unique and special timepieces, including exclusive and limited-edition collections, to our customers,” the founders note.





Brands that define time

The Time Square Watches brings together some of the most sought-after global names under one roof:

Tissot, Fossil, Titan, Armani Exchange, Citizen, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Roamer, Seiko, Alba, Casio, Guess, Obaku, G-Shock, Balmain and more.

Top-selling brands include Tissot, Seiko, Fossil, Roamer, Balmain, Giorgio Armani, Armani Exchange, Citizen, and Guess—reflecting the diverse tastes of customers across the region.





Showroom Experience: where luxury meets comfort

More than just a retail space, The Time Square Watches offers a personalised and welcoming shopping experience.

“Our team is dedicated to making luxury timepieces approachable and ensuring every customer feels like part of our family,” say the owners.





Store Locations:

• Guwahati: Christian Basti, Ulubari, Downtown

• Tezpur: Opp. Sohum Shopping

Each showroom is designed to provide a seamless and transparent buying journey, supported by knowledgeable professionals and exceptional service standards.

Online purchase: luxury at your fingertips

Customers can also shop conveniently through the brand’s online platform, The Time Square, equipped with user-friendly features like:

• Order tracking

• Shipping policy details

• Easy returns and refunds

• Cancellation options

Shipping & delivery

Every order is handled with care to ensure secure and timely delivery.

• Processing Time: 1–2 business days

• Delivery Time: 5–7 working days (may vary for remote locations)

• Real-time tracking and notifications via email/SMS

“Our priority is to deliver not just watches, but a seamless experience from checkout to delivery,” the team emphasises.

Easy cancellation & returns

The Time Square Watches ensures a hassle-free process for customers:

Cancellation Policy:

• Orders can be cancelled within 24 hours (before shipping)

• Simple process via website, email, or customer support

Return Policy:

• Returns accepted within 48 hours for damaged/defective products

• Products must be unused and in original packaging

• Manufacturer warranty applicable on all products

Refunds are initiated within 5 working days after product inspection, ensuring transparency and customer confidence.

Commitment to authenticity & service

All products at The Time Square Watches are 100% genuine, authorised, and backed by official brand warranties.

The brand also offers comprehensive after-sales support, including servicing, repairs, and warranty assistance—reinforcing its commitment to long-term customer relationships.

Looking Ahead

Over the years, The Time Square Watches has evolved into a trusted multi-brand retail destination where customers can explore everything from timeless classics to bold contemporary designs.

With four outlets and a growing customer base, it is focused on expanding its footprint across the Northeast.

“Our vision is to become the most trusted and preferred destination for watches in the region, while continuously enhancing customer experience and introducing more premium collections,” the founders conclude.

Whether visiting the showroom or browsing online, every experience is defined by authenticity, quality, and a deep appreciation for fine watchmaking.

For those looking to explore premium timepieces in person or connect with the brand, here’s how you can reach The Time Square Watches:

• Head Office

The Time Square Watches

Sikaria Compound, Opp. News Live Building, Christian Basti, G.S. Road

Guwahati – 781005, Assam

• Other Store Locations

• Ulubari, Guwahati

• Downtown, Guwahati

• Tezpur (Opp. Sohum Shopping Mall)

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)