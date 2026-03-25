The Office Never Required a Passport. Remote Work Doesn't Either. So Why Is Northeast India Still Waiting?

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)For generations, the standard career story for an educated young person from Assam or the broader Northeast followed a familiar arc: study hard, move to Bangalore, Delhi, or Pune, find work, and send money home. Geography was treated as a career constraint that could only be solved by leaving.

That logic is breaking down — quietly, and faster than most people realise. According to workforce analytics firm Xpheno, job vacancies for remote and hybrid roles in India grew from 0.9% of all postings in 2020 to 20% by 2024 — a shift that happened in four years and shows no sign of reversing. One in five advertised jobs in India's formal economy can now be done from anywhere with a stable internet connection. The question Northeast India has not yet seriously asked is: why not from here?

The Geography Advantage No One Is Claiming

Remote work did not eliminate geography as a factor — it inverted it. The places that were once penalised for being far from commercial centres are now, in many respects, better positioned. Lower cost of living means salaries calibrated to Gurgaon or Hyderabad go significantly further in Guwahati or Jorhat. The Northeast's relatively lower urban density means quieter, more focused working environments. And the region's bilingual and multilingual educated workforce — comfortable in English, Hindi, and regional languages — is precisely the kind of human capital that international employers increasingly seek.

This advantage is real, but it is not being systematically claimed. Brain drain from Northeast India has persisted for decades precisely because proximity to opportunity was non-negotiable. That condition has now changed, and the institutional response — in education, in career services, in government skilling programmes — has not caught up.

The Infrastructure Gap Is Narrowing

The honest barrier has always been connectivity. Remote work requires reliable, fast internet — and for much of the Northeast, that was genuinely prohibitive until recently. BharatNet Phase II explicitly covers Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh as part of its optical fibre rollout to all inhabited villages. As of early 2025, over 2.18 lakh gram panchayats nationally are service-ready under the programme, with BharatNet Phase III contracts for Assam and the Northeast already tendered.

The connectivity picture is not uniform and challenges in hilly and remote terrain are real — the government has acknowledged these openly. But the trajectory is clear. The same infrastructure gap that made remote work impractical in much of the region five years ago is narrowing with measurable speed.

As connectivity improves, so does the need for connection security. Working from a home network or a local café means using infrastructure you do not control. Tools like CyberGhost VPN for Windows encrypt the connection between a device and the internet, reducing the risk of data interception on shared or unsecured networks — a practical precaution for anyone handling professional data remotely. As Northeast India's remote workforce grows, this kind of digital hygiene will matter more, not less.

The Skills Question

Remote work does not automatically reward proximity to a tech hub. It rewards demonstrable, specific skills. The global platforms through which remote work is sourced — from enterprise hiring pipelines to freelance marketplaces — are largely indifferent to where an applicant is located, provided the work quality is there.

This is where Northeast India's investment in education needs to meet a more deliberate investment in career literacy. Knowing that remote roles exist is not the same as knowing how to position for them, build a verifiable portfolio, or navigate international payment infrastructure. Those gaps are correctable — but only if they are first acknowledged as gaps, rather than assumed to be someone else's problem.

The Takeaway

Remote work has not solved inequality. But it has changed which inequalities are structural and which are correctable. The distance from Dibrugarh to a client in Singapore is no longer a meaningful obstacle for a skilled professional with a reliable connection and the right credentials.

The brain drain that has defined the Northeast's relationship with economic opportunity for decades was never entirely inevitable — it was partly a consequence of geography mattering too much. Geography matters less now. The more urgent question is whether the region's institutions, employers, and young professionals will move quickly enough to notice.

The office never required a passport. Neither does the work.





(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)