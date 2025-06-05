The deluge within: How Guwahati’s residents are choking their own city

When the skies opened over Guwahati on May 30, the city choked. Roads turned to rivers, homes filled with sludge, and life came to a standstill. As images of knee-deep water and stranded commuters flooded social media, questions poured in faster than the rain - why does Guwahati drown every year? Where is the government? What is the Guwahati Municipal Corporation doing?

While the administration faces growing criticism over broken roads, clogged drains, and decades of planning failures, there is another culprit—quieter, but just as damaging; us.

Year after year, the city’s drainage system battles not just rainfall but a relentless flow of domestic waste, plastic wrappers, and garbage casually tossed into floodwater drains, water bodies, and roadside gutters.

This indiscriminate dumping reveals a dangerous lack of civic responsibility that is steadily choking the city's ability to cope with rain.









Indiscriminate dumping of wastes has contributed to waterlogging in the city (Photo: @gmc_guwahati/ X)





City resident Bibha Tamuly was candid in her assessment of Guwahati’s perennial water-logging crisis. “People are quick to point fingers at the government, but they rarely hold themselves accountable. We’re facing these floods not just because of administrative lapses, but because of our own disregard for the environment,” she said.

Echoing her sentiment, Deepti Malakar, another city denizen, pointed to a troubling trend she has witnessed across neighbourhoods. “I’ve seen people build homes over drainage lines. When it rains, where is the water supposed to go?” she asked, visibly frustrated.

While acknowledging the government’s shortcomings, Malakar insisted that citizens, too, bear responsibility.

“We can criticise the GMC all we want, but the truth is that the problem begins with us. Until we take ownership of our surroundings and genuinely commit to living in a clean, healthy city, no one—not even the most efficient administration—will be able to save us,” she says.

Colour-coded dustbins are to no avail

City resident Sweety Das said that despite the GMC’s innovative ways to help segregate wet and dry wastes through green and orange dustbins, the people seem to not bother and continue littering the city.

Ramen Haloi, another Guwahatian, added that the city residents are perpetuating their own troubles by dumping wastes into rivers and water bodies.

He pointed out that the bazaar on the banks of the once-flourishing Bharalu River every Sunday contributes to plastics dumping in the river, thereby clogging drainage. Haloi added that nets installed on the river to filter out waste have not been of much help.

“There was a time when we used fish in the Bharalu river. Now, people joke that the Bharalu River is a drain. They are only laughing at themselves. A city has collectively contaminated a river body. What good are the nets that are used to filter out the wastes when we need to develop some civic sense?” Haloi said.

On-ground report

Quietly picking up litter by the roadside in Kamarpatty, Suruj Jamal, employed by the GMC, looked indifferent as he said telling people to not litter was to no avail.

“It does not matter what you say, people will dispose their garbage on the streets. We clean the areas we are designated to, throughout the night; and find those same spots littered by the people when they come out for their morning walks or office trips, mere hours later,” Jamal said.

Another GMC ragpicker Sohidul Islam said he was on his night duty, cleaning out the garbage from the same spots his colleagues cleaned in the morning. “This city’s litter never seem to end,” Islam said.









GMC rag pickers clear the streets and yet people litter the streets (AT Photo)





Waste collection & lack of civic sense

Tamuly expressed concerns about their health and well being. “I feel sorry for the GMC workers who pick up the entire city’s litter. They are constantly exposed to noxious fumes and substances, which can have a potentially negative impact on their health,” Tamuly said.

Malakar highlighted that despite the government making domestic garbage disposal free, some people in her neighbourhood in Maligaon do not dispose their domestic wastes when the GMC workers come to collect the same from their doorsteps.

“It is these people who later at night dispose their wastes on drains and nearby ponds and water bodies,” Malakar added.













GMC rag pickers clean the streets but the people of the city need accountability and civic sense to ensure that the city is flood-free (AT Photo)

The city’s battle against flooding and waste mismanagement isn’t just a question of government efficiency—it demands public accountability. Without civic responsibility and cooperation, even the best infrastructure will fail.

Guwahati’s future hinges not only on policy and planning but on residents embracing cleaner habits and respecting the environment they call home. The question here is - are we ready to take responsibility for our own city?