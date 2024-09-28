The cost of fairness: Internet shutdowns vs. exam integrity in Assam

Guwahati, Sept 28: Over 11 lakh candidates participated in the second Assam Direct Recruitment (ADR) Examination on September 15, and tomorrow, another several lakh are expected to sit for the ADRE 2.0.

This recruitment drive, one of the largest in the state, is organised by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) to fill Grade III and Grade IV vacancies in government departments and institutions.

To ensure a fair and transparent examination process, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has implemented several measures.

These include releasing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) outlining dress codes and other regulations for candidates, as well as enhancing security at exam centres.

Additionally, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) plans to operate six trains across the state to facilitate candidate transportation.

While the government's efforts to conduct the ADRE 2.0 fairly have been largely appreciated, there has been notable backlash regarding the suspension of internet services during the exams.

Much like September 15, the government has yet again banned internet for eight hours in view of the ADR examinations tomorrow, raising concerns about its ability to conduct recruitment exams without resorting to such drastic measures.

The previous internet suspension on September 15 caused significant inconvenience for candidates, many of whom relied on cab and ride-sharing applications that require internet connectivity, leaving them stranded.

In pursuit of a balanced approach

In September 2022, following a petition from the Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC) in the Supreme Court challenging the frequent internet bans in five states, including Assam, the apex court had directed the Centre to clarify standard protocols regarding such suspensions.

Previously, the Supreme Court had also noted that “government powers should be exercised in a limited manner” concerning internet blackouts, as established in the Anuradha Bhasin v. Union of India case in January 2020.

In light of these challenges, a sustainable solution must be sought to maintain exam integrity without disrupting daily life.

“The students toil to prepare for these exams and hence when reports of paper leaks emerge, it is very distressing. It is for this purpose that the internet is banned across the state during public exams. However, that cannot be the only solution. The internet ban could be in synchronisation with the relevant laws, but there has to be a different way. There must be CCTV cameras and other surveillance systems in place, such as sophisticated frisking. On-spot vigilance must be strict as well,” says Anupam Saikia, practising advocate, Gauhati High Court.

Many opine that potential solutions could include employing technology such as body scanners and mobile phone jammers at examination centres to prevent cheating. Implementing separate question papers for different exam sessions could also help reduce the likelihood of postponements.

“The government is imposing the internet ban to conduct the ADR Examination smoothly. In other words, the government is admitting that all other methods have failed. No students are allowed to take their mobile phones to the examination centres. If they are without mobile phones, the question of ban is immaterial,” says Nurul Laskar, an educator.

He also added that numerous exams, such as ADR, UPSC, APSC, and SSC, are held each year. If the government bans the internet for all exams, there will be very few days left to access it. “The government should reconsider this decision,” he adds.

Furthermore, better enforcement of anti-cheating laws, including the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which mandates up to ten years in prison and a fine of Rs 1 crore for cheating, could deter malpractices. The Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024, also includes similar penalties for unfair practices.

“There is an imbalance between the offence committed and the penalty given. There is no proportionality. The penalty imposed is huge. The offenders will languish in prisons and this will only lead to pendency of cases in the court. More often than not, the people who take these exams usually do not have that kind of money to pay as penalty,” says Mousumi Chatterjee, practicing advocate, Gauhati High Court.

While these legislative measures are commendable, a more sustainable approach than blanket internet shutdowns is expected to be more effective in the long run. In today's digital age, a more balanced approach to exam integrity and daily life should be the goal.

- Spandana Kalita