The Assam Tribune invites students to mark World Environment Day with words and art

Guwahati, May 10: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, The Assam Tribune, in collaboration with the Pollution Control Board, Assam, is pleased to announce an Online Drawing and Essay Competition for students across the state. This initiative aims to promote environmental awareness and creativity among young minds.

The competition is open to students from Class 1 to the final semester of graduation, with participants grouped into three categories for each competition. Students may participate in either or both competitions by submitting their entries through the respective Google Forms.

Themes and Categories:

Drawing Competition:

• Category 1 (Class 1 to 5):Let’s Save Trees!

• Category 2 (Class 6 to 10):Reimagine Popular Indian Landmarks Choked by Plastic Pollution

• Category 3 (Higher Secondary to Graduation Final Semester):Reimagining a Sustainable Future

Essay Competition:

• Category 1 (Class 1 to 5):How I Can Help Save the Earth

• Category 2 (Class 6 to 10):Small Steps I Take to Save the Environment

• Category 3 (Higher Secondary to Graduation Final Semester):When Sustainable Living Is Hardly Affordable, Especially in a Country Like India, How Can We Hope for a Change?

Submission Details:

• Last Date for Submission: May 25, 2025

• For more details and to submit your entries, please click on the link below:

o Essay Competition Form: https://forms.gle/xxK3QFykUuDWXYzm8

o Drawing Competition Form:https://forms.gle/1Fu5fTGuSUJ237Ws9

We encourage students, parents, and educators to actively support and participate in this meaningful initiative. Outstanding entries will be recognized and showcased by The Assam Tribune.

Let your creativity and concern for the planet shine through your words and art!